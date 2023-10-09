Honeywell Bags Order For 41 T55-GA-714A Engines

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc.(HON), a commercial, defense, and space aircraft company, said on Monday that it has received an order for 41 T55-GA-714A engines to support South Korea's procurement of new CH-47F aircraft as part of an effort to replace its older CH-47D aircraft.

The order and supply of the T55 engines are managed through the office of U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales.

Honeywell's T55 engine powers heavy-lift helicopters. Over 1,000 CH-47 helicopters powered by T55s are currently operated by militaries and civil aviation entities around the world.

Honeywell's latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration produces nearly 5,000 shaft horsepower, powering Chinook aircraft up to 170 knots even in demanding operating conditions.

