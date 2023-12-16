Honeywell Automation India (NSE:HONAUT) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 41,764.92

The average one-year price target for Honeywell Automation India (NSE:HONAUT) has been revised to 41,764.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 39,228.18 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34,138.00 to a high of 50,400.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from the latest reported closing price of 35,888.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell Automation India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HONAUT is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONAUT by 16.31% over the last quarter.

WAEMX - Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 42.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONAUT by 30.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONAUT by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

