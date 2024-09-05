Honeywell Appoints Mike Stepniak As CFO

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), a multi-national conglomerate, Thursday announced the appointment of Mike Stepniak as chief financial Officer.

Stepniak, who currently serves as CFO of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, will succeed Greg Lewis.

Until the transition is complete, Stepniak will serve as Vice President, Corporate Finance.

Upon completion of the transition, Lewis will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Honeywell Accelerator and serve as a Senior Advisor to Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur. He has been serving as Honeywell's CFO since 2018.

Stepniak has been with Honeywell since 2020 and served as CFO of Honeywell Building Technologies.

