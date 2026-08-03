Honeywell Aerospace to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. HONA is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence HONA’s Q2 Results

Following its separation from Honeywell International on June 29, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace began operating as an independent, publicly traded aerospace company. The spin-off is expected to provide several strategic benefits by allowing management to focus exclusively on the aerospace business rather than competing for capital and resources within a diversified industrial conglomerate.



Honeywell Aerospace’s quarterly results are expected to benefit from continued strength in commercial aviation. Growth is expected to have been driven by robust demand across both its original equipment and aftermarket businesses. The company is expected to have benefited from sustained demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services as airlines maintained high fleet utilization. Given Honeywell Aerospace’s large installed base of avionics, auxiliary power units, propulsion systems, and other mission-critical equipment, its expanding aftermarket business must have continued to provide a stable source of recurring, high-margin revenues and could remain a key long-term growth driver.



Honeywell Aerospace’s defense and space business might have also provided support in the to-be-reported quarter. Demand across defense programs has remained healthy, and management had previously indicated that growth has been constrained more by production and supply-chain challenges than by customer demand. If manufacturing execution and component availability continued to improve during the second quarter, the company might have benefited from higher deliveries across its defense portfolio, potentially providing an additional driver of revenue growth.

HONA’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.67 billion.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Honeywell Aerospace this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HONA Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has lost 13% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



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Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for CW’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.8% for the trailing four quarters.



ATI INC ATI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus estimate for ATI’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.6% for the trailing four quarters.



Vertical Aerospace EVTL is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 13, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at a loss of 39 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.40 per share.

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Honeywell Aerospace inc. (HONA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.