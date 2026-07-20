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Honeywell Aerospace Gets Order From Avionics, APU For Indigo 810 Airbus Fleet

July 20, 2026 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA), a manufacturer of advanced aerospace systems and engines, Monday said that low-cost airline group IndiGo has selected its flagship avionics and power systems for the latest fleet of 810 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Under the agreement, Honeywell Aerospace said that it will supply its 131-9A Auxiliary Power Units or APUs, which are engineered to provide reliable onboard power for the aircraft. The company will also provide its advanced weather radar systems, designed to help pilots detect and avoid adverse weather conditions, as well as traffic collision avoidance systems that enhance situational awareness and help with flight safety.

In addition, Honeywell Aerospace said that it will equip the aircraft with its flight management systems, enabling more efficient route planning and flight operations. Beyond the hardware, the agreement includes a comprehensive aftermarket support program aimed at optimizing fleet performance throughout the operational life of the aircraft.

On the Nasdaq, HONA ended Friday's trading at $211.63, up $3.26 or 1.6 percent. In after-hours, the stock is up 0.65 percent at $213.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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