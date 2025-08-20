Honeywell Acquires SparkMeter For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Wednesday announced the acquisition of SparkMeter, Inc., a provider of leading grid management solutions for utilities. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes intellectual property as well as certain related assets from SparkMeter, enhancing Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities significantly.

With this acquisition, Honeywell aims to expand its Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, allowing customers to navigate changing energy demands efficiently.

Currently, HON is trading at $216.90, up 0.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

