Markets
HON

Honeywell Acquires Sine Group; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said that it has acquired Sine Group, an Adelaide, Australia-based technology and software as a service or SaaS company that provides visitor management, workplace and supply chain solutions that are readily accessible with mobile devices. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Honeywell said it does not change its 2020 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

According to Honeywell, Sine's technologies will support a cloud-based mobile platform for Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's enterprise performance management offering. Sine's visitor management software, designed with mobile users in mind, will augment Honeywell's connected Buildings offerings with expanded safety, security and compliance capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular