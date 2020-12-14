Honeywell Acquires Sine Group; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said that it has acquired Sine Group, an Adelaide, Australia-based technology and software as a service or SaaS company that provides visitor management, workplace and supply chain solutions that are readily accessible with mobile devices. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Honeywell said it does not change its 2020 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

According to Honeywell, Sine's technologies will support a cloud-based mobile platform for Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's enterprise performance management offering. Sine's visitor management software, designed with mobile users in mind, will augment Honeywell's connected Buildings offerings with expanded safety, security and compliance capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.