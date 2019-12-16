Honeywell Acquires Rebellion Photonics

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) Monday said it has acquired Rebellion Photonics, a Houston-based provider of innovative, intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and there is no change to the company's 2019 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

Rebellion offers real-time monitoring platform that visually identifies and quantifies gas releases to quickly detect and analyze leaks and keep workers safe.

Rebellion's technology will also be deployed through Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies business to help process manufacturing customers improve safety and compliance.

"To rapidly respond to a gas leak and keep their facilities safe, oil and gas, petrochemical and power companies are deploying Rebellion Photonics' next generation visual monitoring technology powered by machine learning," said John Waldron, president and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. "This acquisition complements Honeywell's strong portfolio of process technologies, automation and gas detection solutions and accelerates our transformation to a software-industrial company. Rebellion's employees share our mission of helping keep workers healthy and safe on the job while reducing the environmental impacts of gas emissions."

