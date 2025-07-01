Markets
HON

Honeywell Acquires Li-ion Tamer Business From Nexceris

July 01, 2025 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) has acquired from Nexceris its Li-ion Tamer business, an off-gas detection solution for lithium-ion batteries that detects thermal runaway events. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's financials.

Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell's Building Automation segment, said: "Li-ion Tamer's early warning technology has been revolutionary for our customers and partners over the last five years. Building on our legacy partnership, the acquisition of this product suite will position Honeywell as a leader in early gas detection and battery fire prevention. We expect this tuck-in acquisition to further bolster growth of our fire detection business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.