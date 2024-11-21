News & Insights

Honey Badger Silver Announces $1 Million Fundraising

November 21, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Honey Badger Exploration (TSE:TUF) has released an update.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1 million, offering non-flow-through units and flow-through shares. The funds will support the advancement of the company’s properties in the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, as well as general administrative purposes.

