Honey Badger Silver Announces $1 Million Fundraising

Honey Badger Silver Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1 million, offering non-flow-through units and flow-through shares. The funds will support the advancement of the company’s properties in the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, as well as general administrative purposes.

