Honey Badger Silver Addresses Former CEO News

May 28, 2024 — 12:19 pm EDT

Honey Badger Exploration (TSE:TUF) has released an update.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. has acknowledged recent media attention regarding its former CEO, Quentin Yarie, and his current involvement with Red Pine Exploration Inc., but emphasizes that Yarie has had no influence on Honey Badger’s current silver property portfolio, which was acquired under the new management post his departure in July 2020. The company is focusing on its promising silver projects with sizeable historic resources, located in mining-friendly regions, despite the fact that these historic estimates are not yet confirmed as current mineral resources.

