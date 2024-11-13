News & Insights

Honey Badger Launches Silver Royalty Subsidiary

Honey Badger Exploration (TSE:TUF) has released an update.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. has launched a new subsidiary, Honey Badger Silver Royalty Inc., granting it a 2% net smelter return on their silver projects. This move aims to boost shareholder value by leveraging the company’s silver assets and creating a unique investment opportunity in anticipation of a booming silver market.

