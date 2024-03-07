Honest Shares Gain On Returning To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) shares are progressing more than 16 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported profit for the fourth quarter compared to loss last year.

The company reported quarterly profit of $1.144 million or $0.01 per share compared to loss of $12.59 million or $0.14 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $90.26 million from $81.86 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $3.68, up 17.37 percent from the previous close of $3.15 on a volume of 3,504,367.

