Honest raises FY24 revenue view to up high single digit percentage

Previous view was up mid-to-high single digit percentage. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $20M-$22M from $15M-$18M. The company said, “Based on strong performance in the first three quarters of the year, we are increasing our full year 2024 outlook for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

