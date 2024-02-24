Honest (HNST) Price Target Increased by 63.91% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for Honest (NasdaqGS:HNST) has been revised to 2.70 / share. This is an increase of 63.91% from the prior estimate of 1.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 6.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.10% from the latest reported closing price of 3.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honest. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNST is 0.22%, an increase of 26.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 49,691K shares. The put/call ratio of HNST is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIII holds 10,475K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 7,557K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 160.97% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 3,512K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 20.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 98.44% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,987K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares, representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 101.38% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,522K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares, representing a decrease of 29.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 83.76% over the last quarter.

Honest Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Honest Company is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories.

