Honest (HNST) Price Target Increased by 16.19% to 4.15

The average one-year price target for Honest (NasdaqGS:HNST) has been revised to $4.15 / share. This is an increase of 16.19% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.32% from the latest reported closing price of $3.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honest. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 41.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNST is 0.03%, an increase of 48.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.87% to 54,955K shares. The put/call ratio of HNST is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 4,804K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares , representing a decrease of 44.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,249K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company.

Mak Capital One holds 3,529K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,549K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,324K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 63.40% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.