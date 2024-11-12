Honest Company reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (4c)

Reports Q3 revenue $99.24M, consensus $92.68M. “Our strong third quarter results are a clear reflection of the power of the Honest brand and the strength of the Honest team that has executed our strategy and Transformation Initiative with discipline and excellence. Our ability to grow profitably is evidenced in our results — with double digit revenue growth reaching an all-time high, significant expansion in gross margin, and positive net income for the period,” said Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernon. “We are confident that our long-term growth strategy will continue to allow us to scale across our categories, meeting the growing consumer demand for cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products across our portfolio. With our recent performance, continued positive momentum, and overall strength of the Honest brand going into the final quarter of the year, we are again raising our full year financial outlook.”

