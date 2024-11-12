News & Insights

Stocks
HNST

Honest Company reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (4c)

November 12, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $99.24M, consensus $92.68M. “Our strong third quarter results are a clear reflection of the power of the Honest brand and the strength of the Honest team that has executed our strategy and Transformation Initiative with discipline and excellence. Our ability to grow profitably is evidenced in our results — with double digit revenue growth reaching an all-time high, significant expansion in gross margin, and positive net income for the period,” said Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernon. “We are confident that our long-term growth strategy will continue to allow us to scale across our categories, meeting the growing consumer demand for cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products across our portfolio. With our recent performance, continued positive momentum, and overall strength of the Honest brand going into the final quarter of the year, we are again raising our full year financial outlook.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HNST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.