The Honest Company Reports $97 Million in Q1 Revenue, Reflecting 13% Year-Over-Year Growth and Positive Net Income

The Honest Company reported $97 million quarterly revenue, a 13% increase, with net income of $3 million and expanded gross margin.

The Honest Company reported a 13% increase in quarterly revenue, reaching $97 million for the first quarter of 2025, alongside a net income of $3 million, contrasting with a net loss of $1 million from the previous year. This growth was accompanied by a 170 basis point expansion in gross margin to 39%. CEO Carla Vernón highlighted the company's strong performance driven by effective brand strategies and operational discipline amidst a challenging market environment. The company's balance sheet remains robust with $73 million in cash and no debt, while the adjusted EBITDA improved to $7 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. The company reaffirmed its financial outlook for the full year 2025, expecting revenue growth of 4% to 6% and adjusted EBITDA between $27 million and $30 million.

Achieved quarterly revenue of $97 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year, indicating strong sales growth and effective market strategies.

Expanded gross margin by 170 basis points to 39%, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Turned a net income of $3 million compared to a net loss of $1 million in the prior year, reflecting a significant positive shift in profitability.

Reaffirmed the full year 2025 financial outlook, projecting continued revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA, indicating confidence in future performance and stability.

Operating expenses increased by approximately $2 million, raising concerns about cost management despite overall revenue growth.

Net cash used in operating activities of $3 million compared to net cash provided in the prior year period could indicate potential liquidity issues.

The company acknowledges uncertainties related to tariffs and trade policy changes that might adversely affect customer demand and financial results, signaling potential headwinds for future performance.

What were The Honest Company's Q1 2025 revenue results?

The Honest Company reported a revenue of $97 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 13% increase from the prior year.

How did the gross margin perform in Q1 2025?

The gross margin expanded by 170 basis points to 39% in Q1 2025, up from 37.0% the previous year.

What was the net income for The Honest Company in Q1 2025?

The company achieved a net income of $3 million in Q1 2025, contrasting with a net loss of $1 million in Q1 2024.

What is The Honest Company's financial outlook for 2025?

The Honest Company reaffirms its financial outlook for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 4% to 6% and positive adjusted EBITDA.

When will The Honest Company discuss its financial results?

A conference call to discuss the first quarter results is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 1:45 PM Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Achieves Quarterly Revenue of $97 Million, an Increase of 13% from Prior Year Quarter









Delivers Net Income of $3 Million and Expands Gross Margin 170 Basis Points to 39% from Prior Year Quarter









Reaffirm





s





Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook







LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







First





Quarter





2025





Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period:









Revenue of $97 million increased 13%



Gross margin of 39% expanded 170 basis points



Net income of $3 million, compared to net loss of $1 million



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $7 million improved by $4 million







“Our first quarter results demonstrate our solid start to 2025, with double-digit revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and positive net income in the period reflecting the continued strength of our strategy and disciplined execution of our team,” said Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón. “Our Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement, and Operating Discipline have enabled us to navigate a dynamic environment with agility and focus. With a healthy balance sheet and growing consumer demand for our cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, we remain confident that our long-term growth strategy positions us well to scale across our categories and grow the Honest Brand. As we continue to navigate evolving market conditions and manage the impact of economic headwinds, we are reaffirming our full year 2025 financial outlook.”







First





Quarter Results











(All comparisons are versus the









first









quarter of









2024









)























For the three months ended





March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Change













(In thousands, except percentages)















































Revenue









$





97,250













$





86,217

















12.8





%









Gross margin













38.7





%













37.0





%













170





bps









Operating expenses









$





35,163













$





33,197













$





1,966













Net income (loss)









$





3,254













$





(1,403





)









$





4,657













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











$





6,929













$





2,642













$





4,287













Net income (loss) margin













3.3





%













(1.6





)%













490





bps









Adjusted EBITDA Margin



(1)















7.1





%













3.1





%













400





bps















Revenue



increased 13% to $97 million compared to $86 million, driven by strong performance across our wipes portfolios and baby personal care products. Tracked channel consumption



(2)



for the Company grew 8%, outperforming the comparative categories, which were down 1% in the same period. Consumption



(3)



for the Company’s products at the Company’s largest digital customer increased 28%.





______________





(1) See the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the table under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release.





(2) According to Circana, Inc. MULO+ tracked channel consumption data. Reflects consumption for diapers, wipes, cosmetics, and baby and adult personal care for the latest 13 weeks ended April 6, 2025.





(3) According to Fuelcomm, Inc. (“Stackline”) consumption data for the 13 weeks ended April 6, 2025.







Gross margin



expanded 170 basis points to 38.7% compared to 37.0%. This growth was primarily driven by product cost savings, supply chain cost savings and product mix.







Operating expenses



increased $2 million to $35 million. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 230 basis points. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by an increase in marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in selling, general & administrative expenses as the Company continues to maintain expense discipline across the enterprise.







Net income



increased approximately $5 million to $3 million compared to a net loss of $1 million.







Adjusted EBITDA





(1)



was $7 million compared to $3 million. This represents the Company’s sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.





________________





(1) See the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the table under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow







The Company ended the first quarter of 2025 with $73 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $39 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily from the exercise of stock options granted prior to the Company’s initial public offering. The Company had no debt on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2025.





Net cash used in operating activities was $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $336 thousand in the prior year period.







Reaffirmed Full Year 2025 Outlook







The Company is reaffirming its financial outlook for the full fiscal year 2025 for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our financial outlook reflects what we currently know about tariffs related to our product sourcing in China, but it is uncertain at this time to what extent trade policy, tariff rates, and other changes in practices affecting international trade might have an adverse effect on our business, results of operation, and our financial outlook. As of today, our diapers are USMCA-compliant



(2)



goods and are currently exempt from the March 4, 2025 tariff on goods from Mexico. For 2025, the Company continues to expect:







Revenue growth of 4% to 6%









Positive Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



in the range of $27 million to $30 million







____________





(1) We do not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between our adjusted EBITDA outlook and net income (loss) without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income (loss), including interest and other (income) expense, net, and the respective reconciliations. These items are not within our control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact our financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP.





(2) USMCA refers to United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







A webcast and conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results is scheduled for today, May 7, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific time/4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2f586548a5c5439f921a67b858396a1e



and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at:



https://investors.honest.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release andearnings callreferencing this press release contain forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements may address the Company’s expectations regarding revenue, profit margin or other future financial performance and liquidity, other performance measures and cost savings, strategic initiatives and future operations or operating results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expectations regarding future results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2025; our expectations under our long-term financial algorithm and growth strategy; our ability to scale across our categories and grow the Honest Brand; our ability to navigate evolving market conditions and manage the impact of economic headwinds; our expectations on the impact of tariffs on our business; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability and continue generating positive cash flow; continued positive momentum in our business and strength of the Honest brand; our ability to continue to benefit from our Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement, and Operating Discipline; and other business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations.





You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and theearnings callreferencing this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results.





The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report, on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or theearnings callreferencing this press release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.





In addition, statements that contain “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.





The forward-looking statements made in this press release and theearnings callreferencing this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.







About The Honest Company







The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Founded in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit



www.honest.com



.







Investor Contacts:







Elizabeth Bouquard







ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com









Investor Inquiries:









investors@thehonestcompany.com









Media Contact:







Brenna Israel Mast







bisrael@thehonestcompany.com





















The Honest Company, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













(Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























For the three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024







































Revenue









$





97,250













$





86,217













Cost of revenue













59,580

















54,335













Gross profit













37,670

















31,882













Operating expenses

























Selling, general and administrative













21,041

















22,420













Marketing













12,270

















9,096













Research and development













1,852

















1,681













Total operating expenses













35,163

















33,197













Operating income (loss)













2,507

















(1,315





)









Interest and other income (expense), net













787

















(63





)









Income (loss) before provision for income taxes













3,294

















(1,378





)









Income tax provision













40

















25













Net income (loss)









$





3,254













$





(1,403





)









Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























Basic









$





0.03













$





(0.01





)









Diluted









$





0.03













$





(0.01





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























Basic













109,552,550

















96,273,168













Diluted













114,571,119

















96,273,168





































Comprehensive income (loss)









$





3,254













$





(1,403





)























The Honest Company, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)





























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024





































Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





72,818













$





75,435













Accounts receivable, net













42,759

















43,476













Inventories













90,262

















85,266













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













28,782

















9,741













Total current assets













234,621

















213,918













Operating lease right-of-use asset













15,599

















17,239













Property and equipment, net













10,558

















11,394













Goodwill













2,230

















2,230













Intangible assets, net













216

















235













Other assets













2,080

















2,377













Total assets









$





265,304













$





247,393















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























Current liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





22,782













$





22,807













Accrued expenses













50,065

















35,869













Deferred revenue













1,110

















1,213













Total current liabilities













73,957

















59,889













Long term liabilities

























Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













10,990

















13,197













Total liabilities













84,947

















73,086













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity

























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, none issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 110,488,696 and 109,159,697 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













11

















11













Additional paid-in capital













662,284

















659,488













Accumulated deficit













(481,938





)













(485,192





)









Total stockholders’ equity













180,357

















174,307













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





265,304













$





247,393



























The Honest Company, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Unaudited)





























For the three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income (loss)









$





3,254













$





(1,403





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













717

















717













Stock-based compensation













2,412

















2,523













Amortization of operating ROU assets













1,640

















1,593













Other













1,122

















(2,111





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net













738

















2,559













Inventories













(5,768





)













1,117













Prepaid expenses and other assets













902

















471













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities













(5,757





)













(2,873





)









Deferred revenue













(103





)













(269





)









Operating lease liabilities













(2,095





)













(1,988





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













(2,938





)













336















Cash flows from investing activities



























Purchases of property and equipment













(62





)













(76





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(62





)













(76





)











Cash flows from financing activities



























Proceeds from exercise of stock options













384

















508













Payments on finance lease liabilities













(1





)













(10





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













383

















498













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(2,617





)













758















Cash and cash equivalents



























Beginning of the period













75,435

















32,827













End of the period









$





72,818













$





33,585







































Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities



























Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





—













$





1



















The Honest Company, Inc.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We prepare and present our condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP financial measures, provides investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance.





We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (1) interest and other (income) expense, net; (2) income tax provision; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) stock-based compensation expense, including payroll tax; (5) litigation and settlement fees associated with certain non-ordinary course securities litigation claims; and (6) founder and former Chief Creative Officer (“CCO”) transition expenses. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.





Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to our investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.





Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin include that (1) they do not reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future; (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect these capital expenditures; (3) they do not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense; (4) they do not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense; (5) they do not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (6) they do not include certain non-ordinary cash expenses that we do not believe are representative of our business on a steady-state basis, such as founder/CCO transition expenses. In addition, our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same manner, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial measures, including our revenue, net income (loss) and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.





The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods presented:



















For the three months ended March 31,













(In thousands)

















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income (loss)









$





3,254













$





(1,403





)









Interest and other (income) expense, net













(787





)













63













Income tax provision













40

















25













Depreciation and amortization













717

















717













Stock-based compensation













2,412

















2,523













Securities litigation expense













1,036

















402













Founder/CCO transition expense



(1)















—

















158













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation













257

















157













Adjusted EBITDA









$





6,929













$





2,642





































Revenue









$





97,250













$





86,217













Net income margin













3.3





%













(1.6





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













7.1





%













3.1





%









__________________







(1) Includes separation costs related to the termination of our former founder and CCO.





