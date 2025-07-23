The Honest Company to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

The Honest Company will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 6 and host an investor call.

$HNST Insider Trading Activity

$HNST insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 292,028 shares for an estimated $1,474,426 .

. DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 77,600 shares for an estimated $395,115 .

. JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,934 shares for an estimated $280,009 .

. STEPHEN WINCHELL (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,374 shares for an estimated $272,782 .

. KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,623 shares for an estimated $267,148 .

. BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,890 shares for an estimated $186,056 .

. DORRIA L. BALL (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,110 shares for an estimated $130,182 .

. THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,896 shares for an estimated $114,525.

$HNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $HNST stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2025 financial results at 1:45pm PT/4:45pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at



https://investors.honest.com



. For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb4de1d68621a49d3a9db6b0d71e93b46



and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.







About The Honest Company







The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit



www.honest.com



.







Investor Inquiries:







Elizabeth Bouquard





ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com







Media Contact:







Brenna Israel Mast





bisrael@thehonestcompany.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.