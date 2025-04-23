The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

The Honest Company will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, with an investor call at 1:45pm PT.

Potential Positives

The Honest Company is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing business operations and performance updates.



The scheduled investor conference call provides a platform for transparent communication with stakeholders, reinforcing the Company's commitment to investor relations.



The availability of a replay of the webcast for one year allows investors and analysts to review the information at their convenience, promoting transparency.



The Honest Company's dedication to cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products highlights its focus on ethical consumer practices, which may enhance brand loyalty and market appeal.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate that the company has significant information to disclose, which could raise investor concerns about its performance leading up to the report.

The lack of prior guidance or communication about financial expectations may lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors regarding the company's financial health.

FAQ

What date will The Honest Company report its Q1 2025 financial results?

The Honest Company will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025.

When is the investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call will be held on May 7, 2025, at 1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET.

How can I access the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com on the day of the event.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Bouquarde at bouquard@thehonestcompany.com.

$HNST Insider Trading Activity

$HNST insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSICA WARREN sold 465,000 shares for an estimated $3,510,750

BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 233,056 shares for an estimated $1,685,081 .

. CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 258,254 shares for an estimated $1,410,762 .

. STEPHEN WINCHELL (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,751 shares for an estimated $443,186 .

. JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,478 shares for an estimated $407,594 .

. DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,215 shares for an estimated $403,894 .

. KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,118 shares for an estimated $322,935 .

. ANDREA TURNER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $212,250

JAMES D WHITE sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,750

DORRIA L. BALL (Chief People Officer) sold 21,274 shares for an estimated $104,455

THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,273 shares for an estimated $97,948.

$HNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $HNST stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HNST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HNST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2025 financial results at 1:45pm PT/4:45pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at





https://investors.honest.com





. For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2f586548a5c5439f921a67b858396a1e





and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.







About The Honest Company







The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit





www.honest.com





.







Investor Inquiries:







Elizabeth Bouquard





ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com







Media Contact:







Brenna Israel Mast





bisrael@thehonestcompany.com



