Honest Company price target raised to $9.50 from $7.50 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Honest Company (HNST) to $9.50 from $7.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Honest has had “a spectacular 2024 thus far and we expect these trends to continue going forward” as the company continues to outperform on its three Transformation Pillars, the analyst tells investors.
