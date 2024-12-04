Honest Company price target raised to $9.50 from $7.50 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Honest Company (HNST) to $9.50 from $7.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Honest has had “a spectacular 2024 thus far and we expect these trends to continue going forward” as the company continues to outperform on its three Transformation Pillars, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HNST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.