Honest Company Hits Record Revenue in 2024

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) held its fourth-quarter conference call on February 26, 2025, revealing insights into the company's ongoing transformation. Here are three key takeaways on the company's strategic direction and execution.

Strong Financial Momentum Through Transformation Strategy

The Honest Company demonstrated that its multiyear transformation initiative (brand maximization, margin enhancement, and operating discipline) is delivering results, with record revenue and its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

We delivered revenue of $378 million, which was up 10% year-over-year, and our gross margins expanded 900 basis points to 38%. This was our highest annual revenue and gross margin ever as a company. We also delivered our first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company. -- Carla Vernon, CEO & Director

Wipes Category Driving Growth and Market Leadership

The company's strategic focus on its wipes portfolio has yielded promising results, establishing Honest as the market leader in a key category while expanding distribution and driving repeat purchases.

Our wipes portfolio grew in strength and scale this year. Our wipes growth was due to increased velocities, the introduction of larger pack sizes and the launch of new innovations. And now according to tracked channel data, our Clean Conscious wipes have led us to the top spot as the Number 1 natural wipes brand across the country. In Q4, our wipes velocities were up 17% and repeat was up 26% for the year. -- Carla Vernon, CEO & Director

Strategic Shift Away from Direct-to-Consumer Operations

In a significant strategic pivot, Honest plans to gradually move away from its direct-to-consumer fulfillment operations to focus on more profitable retail and digital partnerships.

With the higher cost of shipping and fulfillment activities related to our DTC business and other related costs, we will continue to shift our focus and investments toward more efficient and scalable distribution models with our current retail and digital customers. As we move forward beyond 2025, we'll gradually transition away from honest.com as a shipping and fulfillment channel while ensuring that the site remains a resource for educating consumers, showcasing our complete product portfolio and driving consumers to purchase off-site. -- David Loretta, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

Looking Ahead

Management is targeting 4%-6% revenue growth and continued margin expansion in 2025. CEO Carla Vernon sees balanced growth across retail partners, with expansion opportunities across both existing and new retail channels.

With $75 million in cash, zero debt, and management expecting gross margins to hold steady, Honest appears well positioned to continue executing its transformation strategy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Honest right now?

Before you buy stock in Honest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Honest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $736,343!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

David Kretzmann has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.