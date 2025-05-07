HONEST COMPANY Earnings Results: $HNST Reports Quarterly Earnings

HONEST COMPANY ($HNST) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $97,250,000, beating estimates of $94,313,453 by $2,936,547.

HONEST COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

HONEST COMPANY insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSICA WARREN sold 465,000 shares for an estimated $3,510,750

BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 233,056 shares for an estimated $1,685,081 .

. CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 258,254 shares for an estimated $1,410,762 .

. STEPHEN WINCHELL (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,751 shares for an estimated $443,186 .

. JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,478 shares for an estimated $407,594 .

. DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,215 shares for an estimated $403,894 .

. KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,118 shares for an estimated $322,935 .

. ANDREA TURNER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $212,250

JAMES D WHITE sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,750

DORRIA L. BALL (Chief People Officer) sold 21,274 shares for an estimated $104,455

THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,273 shares for an estimated $97,948.

HONEST COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of HONEST COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONEST COMPANY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HNST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

