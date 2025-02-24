The Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón Named to CNBC's 2025 Changemakers: Women Transforming Business List

Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company, was named to CNBC’s 2025 Changemakers list for her impactful leadership.

The Honest Company, known for its clean and sustainable personal care products, announced that its CEO, Carla Vernón, has been recognized on CNBC's 2025 Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list. This honor celebrates women who have made significant impacts in the business world. Vernón expressed her belief in the importance of representation and highlighted that the company's mission is to challenge traditional norms in personal care. Under her leadership, The Honest Company has seen strong financial growth, achieving $99 million in revenue for Q3 2024, a 15% increase from the previous year. Vernón and the other honorees will be celebrated at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit on April 8th, acknowledging their influences in driving innovation and breaking barriers in the industry.

Potential Positives

CEO Carla Vernón's inclusion in the 2025 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list highlights The Honest Company's commitment to leadership diversity and innovation.

The recognition serves to reinforce the company's reputation, showcasing Carla Vernón's impact and success in improving the company's financial performance and market position.

The press release underscores a significant increase in revenue, with a 15% year-over-year growth to $99 million in Q3 2024, indicating strong business momentum and operational success under Vernón's leadership.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights positive achievements, it fails to address any recent challenges or controversies that the company may be facing, which could undermine the perception of success.



The focus on the CEO's recognition may distract from the company's overall performance metrics and ongoing strategic goals, potentially leading to a misunderstanding of the company's broader business health.



The press release does not provide detailed information on how the company plans to maintain or build on the recent financial performance, leaving stakeholders uncertain about future prospects.

FAQ

Who is Carla Vernón?

Carla Vernón is the CEO of The Honest Company, recognized for her impactful leadership and innovation in the personal care industry.

What is the CNBC Changemakers list?

The CNBC Changemakers list honors women transforming business through innovation and impactful leadership in a challenging business landscape.

What achievements has The Honest Company made under Carla Vernón?

Under Carla Vernón, The Honest Company achieved record financial performance, including $99 million in Q3 2024 revenue, a 15% increase year-over-year.

When is the CNBC Changemakers Summit?

The CNBC Changemakers Summit will take place on April 8th, 2025, celebrating the achievements of influential female leaders.

What products does The Honest Company offer?

The Honest Company provides cleanly-formulated personal care products, including diapers, wipes, baby care, beauty, apparel, household care, and wellness items.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, announced today that CEO Carla Vernón has been named to the



2025 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list



. The list honors a diverse group of women who have defied the odds, driven innovation, and led with impact in a volatile business landscape.





“Leading from the unique perspective as that sister in the corner office that we all need, but can be rare to find, I know representation matters. So, this recognition feels like a win for every woman pushing boundaries and leading with purpose,” said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. “At Honest, we’re not just talking about change, we’re driving it. We are on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals and industries so people can protect who they love. And, we’re proving that leadership rooted in authenticity and impact can redefine the future.”





Under Vernón’s transformative leadership as CEO of Honest, the company has strengthened its financial foundation and position as a leader in cleanly-formulated and purpose-driven personal care. Through the execution of its Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement and Operating Discipline, Carla and the Honest team have achieved what they have set out to do and have helped to restore confidence in the business, delivering record financial performance, including $99 million in Q3 2024 revenue, a 15% year-over-year increase. Her strategic vision has driven sustained growth and reinforced the company’s brand strength, exemplifying the leadership excellence honored by this award.





Carla Vernón will be honored alongside the 49 other trailblazing leaders at



CNBC’s Changemakers Summit



on April 8



th



, celebrating their collective impact in driving innovation, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of business.







About The Honest Company







The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit





www.honest.com





.







