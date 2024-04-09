News & Insights

Honest Co.'s Founder Jessica Alba To Step Down From Role As Chief Creative Officer

April 09, 2024 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Honest Co. (HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products, said its Founder Jessica Alba has determined that now is the right time to depart from her role as Chief Creative Officer, allowing her to shift her creative energy to new endeavors. She continues to provide her support and leadership as a member of Honest's board of directors.

The company recently reported record quarterly sales and profits for the fourth quarter of 2023, along with an updated long-term growth vision.

The company re-affirms its full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

