Honest Co.'s Founder Jessica Alba To Step Down From Role As Chief Creative Officer

(RTTNews) - The Honest Co. (HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products, said its Founder Jessica Alba has determined that now is the right time to depart from her role as Chief Creative Officer, allowing her to shift her creative energy to new endeavors. She continues to provide her support and leadership as a member of Honest's board of directors.

The company recently reported record quarterly sales and profits for the fourth quarter of 2023, along with an updated long-term growth vision.

The company re-affirms its full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.