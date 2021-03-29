Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America amid coronavirus fears

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Honduras said on Monday it would temporary restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant of the coronavirus entering its territory.

Honduras' national risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens who had stayed in South America in the last 15 days.

The measure was announced after authorities from neighboring Panama reported a case of the Brazilian variant, which is considered more infectious.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.