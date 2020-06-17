Honduras sees strong demand on rare dollar bond

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - Honduras (B1/BB-) enjoyed strong demand on its first US dollar bond in over three years Wednesday when it raised US$600m to repay electric sector debt as part of ongoing energy reforms.

Books were some seven times oversubscribed, allowing leads to land the 10-year bond at par to yield 5.625%, well inside initial price thoughts of 6.25% area.

Unlike neighboring Belize, which announced an interest moratorium today, Honduras is seen better able to weather the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a pretty solid credit. With this transaction, and with multi-lateral, and bi-lateral sources they are funding their needs for this year," said a New York-based investor.

In May, S&P confirmed its BB- rating for the country, citing the government's commitment to fiscal moderation and ample access to funding.

Honduras has been involved in an ongoing reform of its electricity sector with support from multilaterals like the International Monetary Fund.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by President Juan Hernandez and leaders of the country's energy sector in 2018.

That framework pledged to strengthen regulatory agencies, create an independent system operator, and to implement other measures aimed at creating a transparent electricity market.

"Electricity reform remains a strategic priority of the administration and there are a series of programs with several multilateral organizations lending support to restructure the industry," said an emerging markets analyst noting strong demand in the new bond.

The deal, which refreshes the 10-year point of the sovereign curve, also offered a pick-up to the existing 6.25% 2027, which has enjoyed an incredible 23 point rally since late March to trade on Wednesday at 108.00 to yield 4.82%, according to Refinitiv data.

It also came substantially wide to the higher rated Guatemala (Ba1/BB-), which has a 4.875% 2028 note trading at around 108.810 to yield 3.549%.

Honduras was last in the dollar market in January 2017 when it sold US$700m of its 6.25% 2027 bond.

Wednesday's transaction was led by Oppenheimer and local bank Banco Atlandida.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

