Honduras restricts travel from UK, South Africa over coronavirus

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Honduras said it was from this Wednesday temporarily restricting entry of people into the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa, citing concerns over a new strain of coronavirus.

National risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens of the two countries or anyone who had been in them during the last 21 days, noting that the measure was temporary.

