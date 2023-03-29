US Markets

Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

March 29, 2023 — 07:46 pm EDT

Written by Gustavo Palencia for Reuters ->

Adds background

TEGUCIGALPA, March 29 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro will travel to China "soon," the Honduran foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, without providing a date for the trip.

The announcement came days after China established diplomatic ties with Honduras as the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan.

Honduras' foreign minister traveled to China last week, days after Castro tweeted her government would seek to open relations with Beijing, which officially established ties with Honduras on Sunday.

The diplomatic shift has refocused attention on China's growing footprint in Latin America.

Taiwan, left with diplomatic relations with only 13 countries, accused Honduras of demanding exorbitant sums before severing ties.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sandra Maler)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.