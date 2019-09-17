Honduras plans $700 mln bond to refinance debt of state power firm

Adds detail, comment from finance ministry official

TEGUCIGALPA, Sept 17(Reuters) - Honduras plans to issue a $700 million dollar-denominated bond to help refinance debts of the state power company ENEE, Finance Minister Rocio Tabora said.

"We hope to come to the market with a sovereign bond of $700 million," Tabora told reporters late on Monday.

Of that sum, $300 million would be used to "re-adapt" a $500 million Honduran bond maturing in December 2020, she said. That meant seeking to extend the maturity of the 2020 bond, a finance ministry source said, speaking on condition anonymity.

The rest of the planned $700 million issue would be used to restructure the energy sector and refinance ENEE debt, Tabora said.

Parts of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua suffered power outages on Monday. ENEE said in a statement a transmission line in the southern part of Honduras had become overloaded.

