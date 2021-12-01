US Markets

Honduras' Nov coffee exports soar on higher demand

Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Honduran coffee exports had more than doubled in November to reach 151,512 60-kg bags, compared with the year-ago period, data from national coffee institute IHCAFE showed on Wednesday.

November shipments were up 173%, largely due to higher supply and stronger demand, according to IHCAFE.

Honduras, Central America's top coffee producer, had exported 231,940 bags during the first two months of the current 2021/2022 harvesting season, up 205% from the same period during the 2020/2021 season.

At the start of the 2021/2022 season, IHCAFE forecast that exports would reach 5.7 million bags when the season ends in September, down 2% from the prior season.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's high-end arabica beans, runs from October through September.

