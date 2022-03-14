US Markets

Honduras moves to absorb half of diesel price increases

Contributors
Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Raul Cortes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Monday she had instructed the country's finance minister to absorb 50% of the increase in diesel prices while the government evaluates other alternatives.

TEGUCIGALPA, March 14 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Monday she had instructed the country's finance minister to absorb 50% of the increase in diesel prices while the government evaluates other alternatives.

In a message posted on Twitter, Castro, who took office in January, said she made the decision despite inheriting a highly indebted state and an international jump in prices.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular