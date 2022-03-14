Honduras moves to absorb half of diesel price increases

TEGUCIGALPA, March 14 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Monday she had instructed the country's finance minister to absorb 50% of the increase in diesel prices while the government evaluates other alternatives.

In a message posted on Twitter, Castro, who took office in January, said she made the decision despite inheriting a highly indebted state and an international jump in prices.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

