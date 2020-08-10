US Markets

Honduras, Mexican Caribbean shaken by shallow quake

Gustavo Palencia Reuters
TEGUCIGALPA , Aug 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake on Monday, which had its epicenter in the Caribbean near the Bay Islands of Honduras popular with tourists, was felt as far away as the Mexican coastal state of Quintana Roo, local authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake was 10 km (6.2 miles) below ground. There were no immediate reports of damage.

