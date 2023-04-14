Honduras, in talks with China seeking to alleviate debt -minister

TEGUCIGALPA, April 14 (Reuters) - Honduras hopes it will reach agreements with China to lighten the nation's debt burden, Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on Friday, as the two nations begin diplomatic relations after Honduras broke off its ties with Taiwan.

Reina said on state TV that the government will be studying ways to re-profile Honduras' debt with the support of Chinese financial organizations.

China expanded its footprint in Latin America last month by establishing diplomatic ties with Honduras as the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan, which China views as its own territory.

Honduras, where some 73% of the population live in poverty, faces a total debt of $15.6 billion, more than half of which is owed externally, according to finance ministry data.

The Honduran government allocates more than half its tax income to pay off debt, Reina said. Both the foreign and finance ministries have reached out to the People's Bank of China to look for mechanisms to alleviate the debt burden, he said.

President Xiomara Castro is expected travel to China, Reina said late in March, without providing a specific date for the trip, as Honduras looks to draw in new investment and reduce its debt on the back of a stronger relationship with China.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

