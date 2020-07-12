Honduras extends coronavirus curfew for another week - security ministry
TEGUCIGALPA, July 12 (Reuters) - Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week in an effort to tame the coronavirus pandemic, the security ministry said on Sunday.
Honduras first imposed a curfew in March but the government has in recent weeks been talking about slowly reopening businesses to help the economy.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
