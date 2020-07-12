US Markets

Honduras extends coronavirus curfew for another week - security ministry

Contributor
Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Published

Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week in an effort to tame the coronavirus pandemic, the security ministry said on Sunday.

Honduras first imposed a curfew in March but the government has in recent weeks been talking about slowly reopening businesses to help the economy.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

