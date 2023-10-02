Honduras coffee exports seen down nearly 7% in upcoming harvest

Adds details on previous season, quote

TEGUCIGALPA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports for the new 2023/2024 season will likely total some 4.98 million 60-kg bags, down 6.6% from the previous crop, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday, citing adverse weather and limits on fertilizer supplies.

Honduras is Central America's top coffee grower and exporter. The region's harvesting season runs from October to the following September.

Honduran coffee exporters shipped 5.34 million bags in the just-concluded 2022/2023 harvest, according to preliminary IHCAFE data, below the 5.5 million bags previously estimated.

"The forecast for the (2023/24) harvest is not very favorable," said Pedro Mendoza, president of IHCAFE's board of directors.

