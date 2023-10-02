News & Insights

US Markets

Honduras coffee exports seen down nearly 7% in upcoming harvest

Credit: REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

October 02, 2023 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by Gustavo Palencia for Reuters ->

Adds details on previous season, quote

TEGUCIGALPA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports for the new 2023/2024 season will likely total some 4.98 million 60-kg bags, down 6.6% from the previous crop, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday, citing adverse weather and limits on fertilizer supplies.

Honduras is Central America's top coffee grower and exporter. The region's harvesting season runs from October to the following September.

Honduran coffee exporters shipped 5.34 million bags in the just-concluded 2022/2023 harvest, according to preliminary IHCAFE data, below the 5.5 million bags previously estimated.

"The forecast for the (2023/24) harvest is not very favorable," said Pedro Mendoza, president of IHCAFE's board of directors.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.