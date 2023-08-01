Honduras coffee exports jump by more nearly two-thirds in July

TEGUCIGALPA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports rose in July, with shipments during the month up nearly 63% from a year ago, according to data from national coffee institute IHCAFE on Tuesday.

The export growth in July was largely due to stronger market demand as well as delayed shipments from the previous month, according to an industry executive.

Honduras, Central America's top coffee producer, exported 635,183 60-kg bags of coffee beans in July, compared with 390,617 bags shipped in the same month last year.

"The increase comes from demand for Honduran coffee that has been increasing in recent months and to a quantity of coffee whose shipment was deferred from June to July," said Miguel Pones, president of the Association of Coffee Exporters of Honduras (ADECAFEH).

Honduras plans to export about 5.52 million bags during the 2022/2023 harvesting season, up from 4.70 million bags shipped in the previous harvest.

Exports during the first 10 months of the current 2022/2023 season reached 4.83 million bags, up almost 13% compared to the same 10-month period in the previous cycle.

The coffee season in Central America, which mostly produces higher-end arabica coffee, runs from October to September.

