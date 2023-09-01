Honduras coffee exports jump 37% yr/yr in August

TEGUCIGALPA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports rose in August, with shipments during the month up 37.2% from a year ago, according to data from national coffee institute IHCAFE on Friday.

The export growth in August was largely due to stronger market demand, according to an industry executive.

Honduras, Central America's top coffee producer, exported 336,500 60-kg bags of coffee beans in August, compared with 245,234 bags shipped in the same month last year.

Honduras plans to export about 5.52 million bags during the 2022/2023 harvesting season, up from 4.70 million bags shipped in the previous harvest.

Exports during the first 11 months of the current 2022/2023 season reached 5.17 million bags, up 14.1% compared to the same 11-month period in the previous cycle.

The coffee season in Central America, which mostly produces higher-end arabica coffee, runs from October to September.

