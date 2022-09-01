Commodities

Honduras coffee exports fall 29% in August as disease takes toll

Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Honduran coffee exports fell 29% year-on-year in August as an orange-colored fungus known as leaf-rust, or roya, hit the country's harvests, the national coffee institute said on Thursday.

Honduras, Central America's largest exporter of aromatic coffee, in August sold 297,650.64 60-kg bags of coffee abroad, down from the 418,076 a year earlier, according to preliminary data from institute IHCAFE.

"What we're seeing here is a reflection of a smaller harvest," Miguel Pon, executive director of the Honduran Coffee Exporters Association, told Reuters.

IHCAFE's directors had in June revised down their export forecasts for the 2021/2022 harvest for the second time due to impacts from the disease and lower production, predicting a 20.7% decline to 4.61 million bags compared to an initial estimate of 5.82 million.

Accumulated exports from October 2021 to August 2022 reached 4.58 million bags, an 18.7% drop from the 5.63 million it shipped in the same period a year earlier, according to the data.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's high-end arabica beans, runs from October through September.

