Honduras arrests accused drug cartel leader sought by U.S. for extradition

Corrects name throughout of Herlinda Bobadilla from incorrect Herlinda Montes Bobadilla; also second name of Tito Montes Bobadilla in 2nd paragraph to correct his name to Tito Montes Bobadilla.

TEGUCIGALPA, May 15 (Reuters) - Honduran authorities arrested accused cartel leader Herlinda Bobadilla on Sunday, following an extradition request for her and her sons by the United States.

Police arrested Bobadilla after an "intense confrontation," during which her son Tito Montes Bobadilla was killed, according to a tweet by National Police Commissioner Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez. Three other people were also arrested, Sanchez said without naming them. Police did not provide further details of the incident.

The United States has accused Bobadilla of being a leader of the powerful Montes drug-trafficking organization, which it says receives cocaine in the Central American country from South America ultimately destined for the United States.

Earlier this month, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to her arrest, or for the arrest of either of her sons Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla, who remains on the run.

Another of Bobadilla's sons, Noe Montes Bobadilla, was arrested in 2017 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 37 years in prison for drug trafficking.

In April, Honduras extradited former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on drug and weapons charges, to which he has pled not guilty.

On May 10, former Honduran Police Chief Juan Carlos "El Tigre" Bonilla was extradited to the United States where he faces drug-related charges. Bonilla was police chief between 2012 and 2013.

Honduras has so far extradited at least 30 of its citizens to the United States for charges related to drug trafficking.

(Reporting by Orfa Mejia, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.