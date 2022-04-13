US Markets

Honduran ex-president Hernandez to be extradited to U.S. next week

Contributor
Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FREDY RODRIGUEZ

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be extradited next week to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking and firearms charges, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.

Adds quote, context

TEGUCIGALPA, April 13 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be extradited next week to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking and firearms charges, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.

"The extradition will happen next week," Sabillon said. "We have to get in touch with U.S. authorities for his surrender," Sabillon told TV news channel HCH.

The Central American country's Supreme Court last month authorized Hernandez's extradition.

The 53-year-old former leader is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution.

Hernandez has been in police custody since mid-February, when he was arrested after a dramatic stakeout that left him holed up in his home. He emerged hours later, pledging to cooperate with authorities.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Alistair Bell)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular