Honduran ex-president extradited, flying to U.S. to face drug charges

TEGUCIGALPA, April 21 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he is set to face drug trafficking charges, capping a dramatic fall from grace after the conservative leader left office earlier this year.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane took off with Hernandez aboard from the Honduran capital's airport on Thursday afternoon.

