Honduran economy seen shrinking 8-9% in 2020, central bank cuts rates

Adds comments on interest rate cut

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Honduran central bank said on Monday that devastation caused by Hurricane Eta will shave an additional percentage point from economic growth, which along with the fallout from coronavirus will lead to a contraction of 8-9% in 2020.

"Taking into account the damage caused by Storm Eta, we have made a new calculation and the contraction increases by 1 percent, and once you include the forecast for COVID-19, we are talking about a range of between 8 and 9 percent," said central bank president Wilfredo Cerrato.

To prop up the Central American nation's ailing economy, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.0%.

"The monetary policy rate has been lowered to 3 percent from 3.75 (percent) to ease and stimulate credit," Cerrato said.

