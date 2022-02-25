Commodities

Honduran coffee institute cuts exports prediction by 12.8%

Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Honduras revised down its forecast for coffee exports in the 2021-2022 harvest by 12.8% from its initial estimate as many plants produce fewer beans and the effects of the rust disease linger, a sector executive said Friday.

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Honduras revised down its forecast for coffee exports in the 2021-2022 harvest by 12.8% from its initial estimate as many plants produce fewer beans and the effects of the rust disease linger, a sector executive said Friday.

The board of the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) now expects that the country, the largest coffee exporter in Central America, will produce 5,074,621.87 60-kg bags for the world market.

One board member, Miguel Pon, who is also president of the Honduran Association of Coffee Exporters, said in an interview that coffee farm owners were feeling the impact of a cyclical phenomena that affects mostly older plants.

The rust disease that has plagued farmers in the region for years is another factor, Pon added.

Exports from Honduras in the current harvest amounted to 1,584,268.34 bags on Friday, up 14.3% from previous harvest through the end of February, IHCAFE numbers showed.

Honduras, like its Central American neighbors and Mexico, produces Arabica coffee. It harvests between October and September. In the 2020-2021, it exported 5,873,200.33 bags.

