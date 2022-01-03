Honduran coffee exports almost double in December

By Gustavo Palencia

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports almost doubled in December to reach 386,806 60-kg bags, compared with the year-ago period, data from the national coffee institute IHCAFE showed on Monday.

December shipments were up 91.1%, largely as a result of the availability of the bean from the previous harvest and market demand, said Miguel Pon, executive director of the Association of Coffee Exporters of Honduras (ADECAFEH).

"A good part of the coffee exported this month and so far in the harvest is grain remaining from the 2020-2021 harvest and the demand that exists in the market," Pon said. "The bulk of the harvest is normally harvested between December and February."

The institute reported a grain carry-over of 480,816 bags last harvest.

Accumulated exports from October to December in the 2021-2022 harvest totaled 571,083 bags, up 105.11% from the previous period, IHCAFE figures showed.

Honduras, like its Central American neighbors and Mexico, producers of Arabica coffee, which it harvests between October and September of each year.

In the 2021-2022 harvest, the country plans to export about 5,822,066 bags, the institute said.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

