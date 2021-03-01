HCM Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Hondius Capital Management targeting fintech, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Stamford, CT-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, HCM Acquisition will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Shawn Matthews and CFO and President James Bond, who together co-founded Hondius Capital Management in 2019 and currently serve as CIO and COO, respectively. Matthews and Bond previously held executive positions at Cantor Fitzgerald from 2009 to 2018, serving as CEO and Global COO, respectively. HCM Acquisition intends to concentrate on businesses which provide disruptive technology or innovations within the financial services industry.



HCM Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCMAU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Hondius Capital Management's SPAC HCM Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.