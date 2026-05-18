Honda's Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Honda HMC incurred a loss of $4.24 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.2%. The bottom line, however, fell from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $37.1 billion, which rose from the year-ago period’s figure of $35.2 billion.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Segmental Highlights

For the three-month period, which ended on March 31, 2026, revenues from the Automobile segment increased 4.6% year over year to ¥3.73 trillion ($23.8 billion). The segment registered an operating loss of ¥1.25 trillion ($7.96 billion) compared with an operating loss of ¥158.7 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.



Revenues from the Motorcycle segment came in at around ¥1.09 trillion ($6.94 billion), which increased 17.9% year over year. The unit’s operating profit came in at ¥185.3 billion ($1.18 billion), up 14.6% year over year.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment totaled ¥975 billion ($6.21 billion), up 14.8% year over year. The unit’s operating profit totaled ¥57.5 billion ($366.4 million), down 18.6% year over year.



Revenues from Power Product and Other Businesses came in at ¥129.7 billion ($826.4 million), up 14.5% year over year. The segment reported operating income of ¥4.1 billion (26.1 million) against the operating loss of ¥68 billion incurred in the same period last year.

Financials & FY27 View

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥4.53 trillion ($28.5 billion) as of March 31, 2026. Long-term debt was around ¥301.4 billion ($1.9 billion) as of March 31, 2026.



Honda projects fiscal 2027 consolidated sales volumes from the Motorcycle, Automobile and Power Products segments to be 15.19 million units, 2.71 million units and 3.59 million units, respectively. The forecast implies growth of 3.5% year over year in the Motorcycles unit, while it implies a year-over-year rise of 4% and 1.7% for the Automobile and Power Product unit sales, respectively.



For fiscal 2027, Honda forecasts revenues of ¥23.15 trillion, implying a rise of 6.2% year over year. Operating profit is envisioned at ¥500 billion, indicating a contraction of 54.7% year over year. Pretax profit is forecasted to be ¥500 billion, suggesting a drop of 55.9% year over year. The company will pay an interim and year-end dividend of ¥35 per share each in fiscal 2027.



HMC currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 23. It posted earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 58.52%. The bottom line rose 50% year over year, driven by higher shipments of EyeQ system-on-chip. The company posted revenues of $558 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520 million by 7.36% and increased 27.4% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $75 million, reflecting the company’s ability to convert its ADAS scale into cash generation.



Mobileye also approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. By the end of the first quarter, MBLY had $1.21 billion in cash, after spending $591 million (net of cash received) on the Mentee Robotics acquisition.



Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 24. It posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 8.28%. The figure increased 11.6% from 43 cents a year ago. Net sales came in at $675 million, topping the consensus mark of $647 million by 4.36%. Revenues rose 17.1% from $577 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by contributions from VOXX and a richer mix of advanced features.



Liquidity improved during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, GNTX’s cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million compared with $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term investments increased to $10.3 million from $5.4 million.



PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. It reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 1.8%. The bottom line decreased 21.2% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) were $6.78 billion, down from $7.44 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The decline reflected lower industry volumes.



On the balance sheet, cash and marketable securities were $8.60 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $9.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, while stockholders’ equity increased to $19.76 billion from $19.26 billion over the same span.

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