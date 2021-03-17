US Markets

Honda's Mexican auto plants join North American pause from March 18

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co will temporarily suspend production at its plants in Mexico beginning on March 18 due to supply chain problems related in part to pandemic disruptions, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co 7267.T will temporarily suspend production at its plants in Mexico beginning on March 18 due to supply chain problems related in part to pandemic disruptions, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The spokesperson said in a brief statement that it was unclear how long the pause will last, describing the suspension at Mexican plants as a coordinated North America-wide stoppage.

Carmaking makes up large part of Mexico's manufacturing sector which hosts many of the globe's top auto companies.

"We continue to manage a number of supply chain issues related to the impact of COVID-19, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather in recent weeks," the spokesperson for Honda's Mexican unit told Reuters.

Late on Tuesday, Honda said supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week, but made no mention of its Mexican plants.

