Honda's JV with GAC stops producing and selling Acura brand in China

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 09, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)601238.SS said its joint venture with Honda Motor 7267.T is no longer producing or selling products under the Japanese firm's premium Acura brand.

GAC will continue to provide after-sales services to Acura customers in China through the joint venture's network, it said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

