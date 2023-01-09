Honda's JV with GAC stops producing and selling Acura brand in China

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)601238.SS said its joint venture with Honda Motor 7267.T is no longer producing or selling products under the Japanese firm's premium Acura brand.

GAC will continue to provide after-sales services to Acura customers in China through the joint venture's network, it said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

