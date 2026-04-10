Honda's America Division Reports 4.2% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Sales

Honda Motor Co.’s HMC North America division posted total March sales of 130,074 vehicles, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline, while first-quarter volume fell 4.2% to 336,830 units.

The Honda brand contributed 117,677 units in March, down 12.9% year over year, and reported 304,478 units in the quarter, down 5.1%. The CR-V led Honda lineup with 40,793 units in March, marking its strongest monthly performance since April 2025, with hybrid variants accounting for 56% of the mix.

Passport set a new quarterly record, supported by strong March sales of 4,979 units, with TrailSport trims representing over 80% of sales. Both the HR-V and Pilot exceeded 11,000 units in March, with the latter posting its best result in nearly a year, while the Odyssey recorded 7,262 units.

Electrified models were a key driver of performance. Honda’s hybrid lineup achieved a record first-quarter total of 95,882 units, with CR-V and Accord hybrids accounting for more than 55% of their respective sales mix. The Civic hybrid also reached a quarterly high, while the Prologue electric vehicle contributed more than 1,500 units.

Passenger car sales have escalated 6.8% year to date, with March deliveries rising 0.1% to 36,704 units — the best monthly result since August 2025 — driven by the Civic and Accord, while the Prelude added 280 units.

The Acura division reported March sales of 12,397 units, down 2.8% year over year, bringing its first-quarter total to 32,352 units, up 5.2% year over year. Trucks remained a key growth driver, with first-quarter sales reaching 25,537 units, up 4% year over year. Improved supply supported gains for models, such as MDX and RDX.

Entry models ADX and Integra gained traction, exceeding 5,000 combined monthly units for the first time. In March, ADX topped 2,600 units, while the refreshed Integra climbed 42% to 2,730 units — its best since September 2023.

Per Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co, last year’s comparison is distorted by a surge in purchases ahead of tariffs, making it an unreliable benchmark. However, current performance remains strong, with Acura posting year-to-date gains and Honda benefiting from healthy demand across passenger cars and light trucks.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honda Motor stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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